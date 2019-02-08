'Affirmative consent' may be taught in NM schools

The students testified in the bill's first committee hearing, explaining why they want lawmakers to pass the bill.

"I think if we can manage to teach all of the kids affirmative consent then I think the possibilities of sexual assaults will go down," student Amelie Romero said.

Rep. Gail Thomson, D-Albuquerque, sponsored the bill and says students would start learning about affirmative consent in the eighth grade as part of their health education courses.

"We think it's an important thing to protect particularly young women, but also young men, in that there's no confusion. If she didn't say yes then it's not yes. Period. It's not kind of ambiguous," Thomson said.

The bill unanimously passed its first and only committee in the House today. Next is the floor vote.

Track this bill during the legislative session