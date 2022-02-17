AFR: Woman rescued from NE Albuquerque apartment fire

He said the rescue was impressive, considering there was no battalion chief at the apartment at first – putting a lot more pressure on the first responders who knew people's lives were in danger.

"The countless days and hours and years that go into making a rescue like this happen is not something that happens every day," Ruiz said. "So when it does happen, it needs to be commended."

AFR said the fire impacted four apartments. The Red Cross will help with shelter if those tenants don't have any other options.

Fortunately, no one else was injured. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.