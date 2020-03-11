After 2 people in Socorro County test positive for coronavirus, officials try to calm fears | KOB 4
After 2 people in Socorro County test positive for coronavirus, officials try to calm fears

Brittany Costello
Created: March 11, 2020 09:02 PM

SOCORRO, N.M.-  Socorro County officials are reassuring people that they have all the resources needed to deal with the coronavirus.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that two people from Socorro County tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Egypt.

The two individuals are at home, under self-quarantine, according to officials.

As of Wednesday, officials said they are able to test for coronavirus within the county.

“Now we can do it just like we would if you wanted to do your blood sugar, cholesterol," said Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker. "We have a courier that comes twice a day. She takes that up and, hopefully, I'll have the results tomorrow which makes a huge difference."

The county would like to set up voluntary testing location, which the state will be available down the road if it’s needed.

“I think we're doing everything within our power to make sure our community and communities with the county are protected and their best interest and concerns are being addressed,” said Socorro County Manager Michael Anthony Hawkes.

The county is taking additional precautions, implementing new protocols for food service and visitors.

“We're doing as much as humanly possible to address the situation that were confronted with,” Hawkes said. “There's been other incidents within the community that we've had to handle that we've mitigated. I don't foresee this as being any different.”


