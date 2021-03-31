After passage of recreational marijuana bill, advocates raise concerns over stoned drivers

"We are a very rural state. There's a lot of distance between cities. There's really not a whole lot of public transportation infrastructure in-place,” she said.

According to a study from 2019, New Mexico has the fifth most impaired driving deaths per capita in the U.S. Valdez added that preliminary data shows 139 New Mexicans died in 2020 due to impaired driving.

So where does MADD stand on legalizing recreational cannabis?

"MADD does not have an official stance on the legalization of marijuana, either recreational or medical. We just really want to ensure—just as you mentioned— law enforcement have the tools to remove impaired drivers from the roads,” Valdez said.

Valdez wants to remind people that it’s not safe to drive while under the influence of cannabis.

"People know that, yes, a substance will impair you and affect your ability to drive. So really making sure that that message is very strong,” she said.

A bill that will legalize recreational marijuana cleared its final hurdle Wednesday evening. It now heads to the governor’s desk.