AG announces results of statewide violent fugitive round up

“We are one of the leaders in violent crime in the United States and that has to change,” said Balderas.

The list of wanted, violent criminals in New Mexico is extensive, according to Balderas. For one reason or another, he said there are around 10,000 people evading arrest.

“The biggest slap in the face of a victim is an offender to be walking freely in the communities,” said Balderas.

His office has come up with a plan. The attorney general's office is dedicating 20 employees, made up of 16 agents and 4 civilians to the mission.

The first phase is in Curry, Roosevelt, and Socorro counties.

“There are fugitives, felons, right now who we've already charged and investigated and for some how they are evading the justice system and there is no agency to specifically target those violent criminals,” said Balderas.

Twenty-three people were arrested in the first phase, according to Balderas. They are gathering data with the help of local district attorney's offices and law enforcement in some of the most under-served communities.

Balderas said they already have other hotspots in mind to target next.

The overall goal is to get the governor and legislature to eventually invest in a specialized unit, with the sole mission of bringing these people to justice.