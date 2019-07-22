AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach

AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach

Marian Camacho
July 22, 2019 11:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced that he and 49 other Attorneys General have reached a settlement with Equifax.

Advertisement

The settlement is a result of the company's data breach in 2017 which was the largest-ever breach of consumer data in U.S. history. 147 million consumers were affected, including 860,000 New Mexicans.

The coalition found that Equifax failed to maintain a "reasonable security system" which allowed for hackers to penetrate its systems, in turn exposing the data of more than half of all American adults.

The settlement includes up to $425 million in consumer restitution and an injunction that required Equifax make significant improvements to its business and data security practices. It also includes $175 million that will go to the states, including $2.3 million for New Mexico.

“My office will continue to hold powerful companies accountable and to safeguard the personal information of all New Mexican families,” said Attorney General Balderas. “We must continue to be vigilant in protecting the privacy of all New Mexicans.”

Consumers who believe they may be eligible for restitution can submit a claim online or by mail. Paper forms can be requested by calling 1-833-759-2982.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 22, 2019 11:17 AM
Created: July 22, 2019 11:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Boat stolen from family in NE Albuquerque
Boat stolen from family in NE Albuquerque
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Advertisement




Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach
AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach
New Mexico Walmarts stop gun sales
New Mexico Walmarts stop gun sales
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes