AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach

The settlement includes up to $425 million in consumer restitution and an injunction that required Equifax make significant improvements to its business and data security practices. It also includes $175 million that will go to the states, including $2.3 million for New Mexico.

“My office will continue to hold powerful companies accountable and to safeguard the personal information of all New Mexican families,” said Attorney General Balderas. “We must continue to be vigilant in protecting the privacy of all New Mexicans.”

Consumers who believe they may be eligible for restitution can submit a claim online or by mail. Paper forms can be requested by calling 1-833-759-2982.