AG announces settlement with Equifax over massive data breach
Marian Camacho
July 22, 2019 11:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced that he and 49 other Attorneys General have reached a settlement with Equifax.
The settlement is a result of the company's data breach in 2017 which was the largest-ever breach of consumer data in U.S. history. 147 million consumers were affected, including 860,000 New Mexicans.
The coalition found that Equifax failed to maintain a "reasonable security system" which allowed for hackers to penetrate its systems, in turn exposing the data of more than half of all American adults.
The settlement includes up to $425 million in consumer restitution and an injunction that required Equifax make significant improvements to its business and data security practices. It also includes $175 million that will go to the states, including $2.3 million for New Mexico.
“My office will continue to hold powerful companies accountable and to safeguard the personal information of all New Mexican families,” said Attorney General Balderas. “We must continue to be vigilant in protecting the privacy of all New Mexicans.”
Consumers who believe they may be eligible for restitution can submit a claim online or by mail. Paper forms can be requested by calling 1-833-759-2982.
