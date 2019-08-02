AG files motion in case against current judge, former NM sheriff

Judge Brown gave prosecutors with the attorney general's office until Friday to explain why he should not suppress the evidence and dismiss charges.

The state's response argues that the rules of suppression should not apply at a preliminary hearing. The state also argues the warrant was issued because there was enough probable cause.

Judge Brown did not say when he plans to decide whether the case will move forward.

Meanwhile, White’s attorney, Sam Bregman, said his client tried returning the items that were allegedly missing. He claims the items were stored at White's home because there was a lack of storage at the sheriff’s office.

The AG’s office also filed a motion Friday, asking a judge to order the social media site LinkedIn to turn over records regarding White’s profile, which as been deleted.