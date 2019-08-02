AG files motion in case against current judge, former NM sheriff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General filed a 22-page response, explaining why a District Court judge should not throw out charges against a current judge and former sheriff who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Torrance County.
Magistrate Judge Heath White is charged with several crimes, accusing him of using taxpayer dollars to buy personal items like guns and car parts.
However, last week, Judge Charles Brown wanted to dismiss those charges because he said the search warrant that lead to the evidence was signed off by another judge after being given bad information.
Judge Brown gave prosecutors with the attorney general's office until Friday to explain why he should not suppress the evidence and dismiss charges.
The state's response argues that the rules of suppression should not apply at a preliminary hearing. The state also argues the warrant was issued because there was enough probable cause.
Judge Brown did not say when he plans to decide whether the case will move forward.
Meanwhile, White’s attorney, Sam Bregman, said his client tried returning the items that were allegedly missing. He claims the items were stored at White's home because there was a lack of storage at the sheriff’s office.
The AG’s office also filed a motion Friday, asking a judge to order the social media site LinkedIn to turn over records regarding White’s profile, which as been deleted.
