AG files motion in case against current judge, former NM sheriff | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

AG files motion in case against current judge, former NM sheriff

AG files motion in case against current judge, former NM sheriff

Patrick Hayes
August 02, 2019 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General filed a 22-page response, explaining why a District Court judge should not throw out charges against a current judge and former sheriff who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Torrance County.

Advertisement

Magistrate Judge Heath White is charged with several crimes, accusing him of using taxpayer dollars to buy personal items like guns and car parts.

However, last week, Judge Charles Brown wanted to dismiss those charges because he said the search warrant that lead to the evidence was signed off by another judge after being given bad information.

Judge Brown gave prosecutors with the attorney general's office until Friday to explain why he should not suppress the evidence and dismiss charges.

The state's response argues that the rules of suppression should not apply at a preliminary hearing. The state also argues the warrant was issued because there was enough probable cause.

Judge Brown did not say when he plans to decide whether the case will move forward.

Meanwhile, White’s attorney, Sam Bregman, said his client tried returning the items that were allegedly missing. He claims the items were stored at White's home because there was a lack of storage at the sheriff’s office.

The AG’s office also filed a motion Friday, asking a judge to order the social media site LinkedIn to turn over records regarding White’s profile, which as been deleted.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: August 02, 2019 06:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Woman accused of abusing boy with down syndrome back in jail
Woman accused of abusing boy with down syndrome back in jail
APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash
APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash
Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
Advertisement




State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
State auditor requests information from embattled Las Vegas mayor
APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash
APD launches 2 investigations into deadly hit-and-run crash
Rideshare fee generating thousands of dollars for the Sunport
Rideshare fee generating thousands of dollars for the Sunport
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Albuquerque police investigate two deadly shootings within hours of each other
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM
Improvements promised for dangerous highways in SE NM