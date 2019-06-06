AG Balderas issues warning about Vampire Facials
June 06, 2019 09:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Attorney General Hector Balderas is warning New Mexicans about getting a Vampire Facial or Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy.
The treatment involves injecting a person's own blood into their face in an attempt to improve skin health.
“I am highly concerned that these procedures are not being regulated at the State and Federal level and am announcing a criminal investigation into this incident,” said attorney general Hector Balderas. “In addition, I am calling for action by the FDA and State Attorneys General across the nation. We cannot allow more people to fall victim.”
Balderas recommends that anyone who is planning to undergo PRP therapy makes sure that they are receiving the procedure from a licensed nurse or physician. He also recommends that people make sure that the establishment is using universal precautions to sterilize equipment
Balderas said consumers have the right to know the following:
- Whether or not the establishment uses universal precautions - similar to tattoo parlors or a medical facility.
- What precautions are utilized?
- Who will be performing the procedure?
- Will it be performed by a licensed nurse or physician? Cosmetologists and estheticians are not licensed to conduct medical procedures. At minimum, one must be qualified as a phlebotomist to draw blood, and if injections are administered below the subdermis, a nurse or physician must perform the procedure.
- Does the establishment have a medical director? If so, what are their qualifications? Is it a physician or a nurse practitioner?
Two former clients of the VIP Spa in Albuquerque tested positive for HIV after receiving Rich Plasma therapy.
