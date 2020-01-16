AG: New Mexico city violated open records, meetings laws

Garduno-Montoya nor Interim City Manager Ann Marie Gallegos immediately returned emails.

The AG’s office also issued determinations in several complaints about violations of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

The Optic filed a complaint in July after the Las Vegas City Council scheduled a meeting without giving the public the proper notice required under open meetings laws. The Attorney General’s Office says the city also violated those requirements.

“It is unacceptable for any public body in New Mexico — including the City Council of the City of Las Vegas — to fail to provide the public with reasonable advance notice for any meeting,” Kreienkamp wrote.

Then Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron was charged last month with six felony bribery and abuse of power counts after prosecutors said she steered contracts to a construction firm owned by a man they allege she was romantically involved with.

The charges come after the attorney general’s office last summer raided City Hall, Gurule-Giron’s home and the home of Marvin Salazar, who prosecutors say is the mayor’s boyfriend.

Gurule-Giron later resigned.

The charges followed several years of tumultuous local government in the New Mexico city of about 13,200 people that has been targeted by lawsuits from former workers over conflicts with Gurule-Giron.