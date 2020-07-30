AG sues Lea County Sheriff's Office for refusing to enforce governor's public health order | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

AG sues Lea County Sheriff's Office for refusing to enforce governor's public health order

Joy Wang
Updated: July 30, 2020 10:16 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 08:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing the Lea County Sheriff's Office for refusing to enforce the governor's public health order. 

The attorney general accuses Sheriff Corey Helton and his Lea County deputies of requesting restaurants allow indoor dining, which is a violation of the governor's order.

Advertisement

Court documents allege the department's actions show the public they don't need to follow the rules.

The attorney general is asking a judge to direct the department to follow the health order.

"It is deeply disappointing that any public official finds themselves in a position where they pick and choose which things they will enforce or not," the governor said in her Thursday news briefing.

A photo of deputies eating inside a restaurant was posted on the Lea County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The caption says, "We're not there to enforce the governor's mandate. We're there to grab a bite and support our local businesses!"

Court documents state that business was operating without a food service permit.

"If you don't want to be a sheriff, don't run to be a sheriff," the governor said. "Do something else. But you gotta enforce the law."

The attorney general said the sheriff's actions increase the chances of COVID-19 spreading, and make it more likely that school and business closures will continue.

Lea County Undersheriff Michael Walker said in a statement that he appreciates the support from the communities. He claims that since the New Mexico Supreme Court has not ruled on the issue of indoor dining, the governor's order is not in effect.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Albuquerque restaurant owner supports indoor dining ban, says governor is doing a 'great job'
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque music teacher trying to get instruments for students
Albuquerque music teacher trying to get instruments for students
Advertisement


Governor addresses spread of COVID-19, political rallies, mask enforcement
Governor addresses spread of COVID-19, political rallies, mask enforcement
AG sues Lea County Sheriff's Office for refusing to enforce governor's public health order
AG sues Lea County Sheriff's Office for refusing to enforce governor's public health order
How are New Mexicans coping with the pandemic?
How are New Mexicans coping with the pandemic?
Fact check: Rep. Xochitl Torres Small's 2nd political TV ad
Fact check: Rep. Xochitl Torres Small's 2nd political TV ad
GOP US Senate hopeful Ronchetti rebuffs election delay idea
GOP US Senate hopeful Ronchetti rebuffs election delay idea