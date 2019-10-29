AG supports use of lapel cameras by law enforcement agencies

Gonzales won his re-election with 54% of the vote.

“I haven't found any empirical evidence that proves that lapel cameras keep my officers safe,” Gonzales said.

Researchers at George Mason University reviewed 70 published or publicly available studies with empirical evidence on body worn cameras.

The research determined, when officers wear lapel cameras:

Citizens comply with officer commands more frequently

The need for use of force decreases

Officers tend to behave better

Balderas said many people in the law enforcement community welcome the cameras.

“I think many members of the law enforcement community have enjoyed using recording devices, video recorders so that they can also show and highlight the good police work that they do,” Balderas said.

Gonzales has said he does not want to spend money on the cameras because he's focused on spending money on hiring more deputies.

However, nobody has forced him to choose one over the other. The county commission budgeted money for him to do both, hire new deputies and purchase lapel cameras.

“I'm not telling you I'm opposed to them,” Gonzales said. “I'm just uncertain about them.”