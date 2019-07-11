AG's office looking into sex crime allegations against Epstein in NM | KOB 4
AG's office looking into sex crime allegations against Epstein in NM

KOB Web Staff
July 11, 2019 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General is looking into the case surrounding Jeffery Epstein, who is accused of molesting underage girls.

According to a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, they have been “in contact with survivors.”

The spokesman said they will be forwarding additional evidence to federal authorities.

Epstein owns a ranch in Stanley, New Mexico.

The property has been named in cases against Epstein.

However, the New York Times reports that Epstein was never forced to register as a sex offender in New Mexico.

KOB Web Staff


Created: July 11, 2019 10:07 PM

