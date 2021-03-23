Air crews training for wildfire season in New Mexico

"If you're on a hotshot crew in 2020, 2021, you see more fire in a year than back in 1976," Gould added.

Gould and his team are conducting mandatory training out of the Sunport.

"The airplane performs like a race car," said chief pilot Kevin Hopf.

The company has a partnership with the Laguna Pueblo. They practice flying and dump about 90,000 pounds of water on pueblo land.

"In the mid 80's, you know, the typical airplane went out for three to four months," Hopf said. "We're out from anywhere from 8 to 12 months."

And while they say it's nearly impossible to predict exactly how severe - or where the fire season will be the worst - they say deepening drought conditions will likely keep them busy.

"We're going to see an active fire season," Gould predicted.