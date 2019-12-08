Air Force: More airspace needed around Holloman for F-16s

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.- The Air Force is seeking more airspace for training F-16 fighter pilots at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Air Force is proposing three options for expanding its existing military operations area over Eddy, Otero and Chaves counties to increase space for training pilots at required altitudes within 120 nautical miles of Holloman.