Air Force: More airspace needed around Holloman for F-16s
Air Force: More airspace needed around Holloman for F-16s

Air Force: More airspace needed around Holloman for F-16s

The Associated Pres
Created: December 08, 2019 10:36 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.- The Air Force is seeking more airspace for training F-16 fighter pilots at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Air Force is proposing three options for expanding its existing military operations area over Eddy, Otero and Chaves counties to increase space for training pilots at required altitudes within 120 nautical miles of Holloman.

One alternative would expand the existing training area south toward Carlsbad Caverns National Park and east toward the Lea County line.

The other two alternatives would establish new operation areas over 7 million acres west of White Sands Missile Range, over the Rio Grande Valley and Gila Wilderness and population centers in several counties.


