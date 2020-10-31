Air Force to conduct exercise in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas | KOB 4
Air Force to conduct exercise in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas

Photo: U.S. Air Force

The Associated Press
Created: October 31, 2020 10:32 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says residents of parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas can expect to see and hear additional military flight activity in the coming week, including some at night.

Officials said the 355th Wing will conduct an exercise that will include airplane and helicopter operations at locations between Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, on the west and the Army’s Fort Bliss outside El Paso, Texas, on the east.

The 355th is based at Davis-Monthan.

The purpose of the exercise dubbed Dynamic Wing is intended to prepare personnel for rapid deployments for “attack and rescue missions in austere environments,” officials said.


