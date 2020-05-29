Alamogordo brewery fears it could go out of business | KOB 4
Alamogordo brewery fears it could go out of business

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: May 29, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: May 29, 2020 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- While restaurants, salons and gyms are able to operate at a 25% to 50% capacity across New Mexico, bars and breweries are still out of luck.

Bill Arnold, the co-owner of Alamogordo’s newest Brewery, 575 Brewery Company, worries they could possibly shut down their doors for good amid COVID-19.

“We’ve been building on the brewery for about the past year. We opened up January 15, 2020. Little did we know this was going to be a difficult year; we were open for about two months and we’ve been closed right now about 2 ½ months,” Arnold said. “COVID 19 has affected our business, like it has with a lot of mom and pop businesses in town; we have been able to do takeout growlers, but that doesn’t pay the bills.”

Per the state’s public health orders, breweries can provide curbside services for now; but Arnold hopes the state reconsiders before it’s too late.

“If this goes on too much longer, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We just can’t keep bleeding money trying to stay open. There are monthly costs that are associated with it. You got to pay people, suppliers, the beers and the cooler –those coolers aren’t cheap to run.”

“I do feel like as breweries, more often or not, we’re very clean organizations in the sense that we sanitize everything, because in the brewery process which we do in the back, we sanitize constantly,” he continued. “We do have a small food operation here. We can regulate that to where we serve more food than alcohol. We have outdoor seating with picnic tables in the quarter acre lot. It’s almost 100 degrees here every day. Tables are 10, 15 feet apart; I’d like to be able to do something like that so the community can keep supporting us.”

With the support of the community, Arnold believes it’s just what they need to carry on in hopes of better days ahead.

“575 Brewery has become a-- to my amazement, a community kind of hub. People like just coming here; talking, relaxing, we just been totally amazed,” he said.


