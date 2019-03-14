Alamogordo declares itself Second Amendment Sanctuary city
The Associated Press
March 14, 2019 09:58 AM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico city has declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary city in a move to protest legislative actions they feel may infringe on residents' right to bear arms.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports the Alamogordo City Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of the symbolic declaration that is a resolution and not a law.
Alamogordo Mayor Richard Boss says the city's police department is still going to have to enforce the laws of the state of New Mexico.
Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete agreed with Boss and added that he expects a constitutional challenge to firearm legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
