Alamogordo repealing city ordinance on marijuana possession

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — With New Mexico legalizing recreational marijuana, Alamogordo is repealing the city ordinance against unlawful possession that has been on the books since 1960.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports that the repeal ordinance approved unanimously by the commission will take effect June 29, the same date that state law will allow people age 21 and over to possess up to two ounces of marijuana.