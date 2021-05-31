Alamogordo repealing city ordinance on marijuana possession

The Associated Press
Updated: May 31, 2021 08:23 AM
Created: May 31, 2021 08:21 AM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — With New Mexico legalizing recreational marijuana, Alamogordo is repealing the city ordinance against unlawful possession that has been on the books since 1960.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports that the repeal ordinance approved unanimously by the commission will take effect June 29, the same date that state law will allow people age 21 and over to possess up to two ounces of marijuana.
Alamogordo City Attorney Petria Bengoechea said the state law will be enforced.
Bengoechea also said no one is currently incarcerated for illegal marijuana possession under the ordinance being repealed since it is punishable with a fine.
