Alamogordo woman gives birth to quadruplets
September 24, 2019 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Alamogordo mother gave birth to quadruplets on Monday.
While it’s hard to imagine what bringing home four babies would be like, Anastacia Hernandez was calm at UNM Hospital Tuesday.
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Hernandez said. “It all happened so fast and there’s four babies that are mine.”
Harlow Mae, Harper Lee, Maverick Jesus, and Maxwell Joseph were born via emergency cesarean section. They all weigh less than 3.5 pounds.
Big brother Jaycob Ochoa already knows he’s on diaper duty. He’s excited to teach his new siblings how to play football.
When diaper duty gets to be too much for the 10-year-old, grandma Shelbe Abbott will step in. She can’t imagine doing anything else.
“There’s a totally different type of love you feel for your grandchildren,” Abbott said. “It really is, it really really is, I mean you love your children but your grandchildren it’s totally different.”
The newborns are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UNM Hospital because of their size but Hernandez said they’re doing well. She’s hoping to have everyone home by November.
