Alamogordo woman gives birth to quadruplets | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Alamogordo woman gives birth to quadruplets

Kassi Nelson
September 24, 2019 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Alamogordo mother gave birth to quadruplets on Monday.

Advertisement

While it’s hard to imagine what bringing home four babies would be like, Anastacia Hernandez was calm at UNM Hospital Tuesday.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Hernandez said. “It all happened so fast and there’s four babies that are mine.”

Harlow Mae, Harper Lee, Maverick Jesus, and Maxwell Joseph were born via emergency cesarean section. They all weigh less than 3.5 pounds.

Big brother Jaycob Ochoa already knows he’s on diaper duty. He’s excited to teach his new siblings how to play football.

When diaper duty gets to be too much for the 10-year-old, grandma Shelbe Abbott will step in. She can’t imagine doing anything else.

“There’s a totally different type of love you feel for your grandchildren,” Abbott said. “It really is, it really really is, I mean you love your children but your grandchildren it’s totally different.”

The newborns are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UNM Hospital because of their size but Hernandez said they’re doing well. She’s hoping to have everyone home by November.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Created: September 24, 2019 06:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards
RVs, cars to swap parking areas for 2019 Balloon Fiesta
RVs, cars to swap parking areas for 2019 Balloon Fiesta
Alamogordo woman gives birth to quadruplets
Alamogordo woman gives birth to quadruplets
Advertisement



Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Man who fired at BCSO deputies will remain in custody until trial
Man who fired at BCSO deputies will remain in custody until trial
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Autumnal leaves expected to be more vibrant because of lack of rainfall
Autumnal leaves expected to be more vibrant because of lack of rainfall