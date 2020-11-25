Albertsons agrees to test employees regularly for COVID-19 to prevent future closures | KOB 4
Albertsons agrees to test employees regularly for COVID-19 to prevent future closures

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 25, 2020 05:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Environment Department announced Wednesday that Albertson's entered into an agreement to regularly test their employees for COVID-19.

Essential business that agree to the testing protocol are not considered for closure.

If a business is already under a 14-day closure, the agreement could also allow them to reopen early. 

To see the current COVID-19 Watchlist, click here. To read the agreement in its entirety, click here.


