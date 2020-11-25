Albertsons agrees to test employees regularly for COVID-19 to prevent future closures

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 25, 2020 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Environment Department announced Wednesday that Albertson's entered into an agreement to regularly test their employees for COVID-19.
Essential business that agree to the testing protocol are not considered for closure.
If a business is already under a 14-day closure, the agreement could also allow them to reopen early.
To see the current COVID-19 Watchlist, click here. To read the agreement in its entirety, click here.
@Albertsons is leading by example by becoming one of #NewMexico's first essential businesses to agree to regularly test employees for #COVID19 at their 34 locations throughout the state. This is what #AllTogetherNM looks like! pic.twitter.com/KnQ5hraWrJ— New Mexico Environment Department (@NMEnvDep) November 25, 2020
