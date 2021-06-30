Albertsons teams up with Roadrunner Food Bank

Diana Castillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who shop at Albertsons in New Mexico can help the Roadrunner Food Bank.
"You can donate from anywhere to a dollar or any amount that you would like," said Travis Chaney, regional vice president of Albertsons. "All the proceeds go back to the Roadrunner Food Bank and help support all the other food banks in New Mexico.”
The fundraiser started Wednesday, and will continue through July 12.
“This donation is very critical in making sure that one, we keep hunger top of mind because we are continuing to see an elevated need with one in four children and one and six people in our state really experiencing and really feeling the effects of hunger,” said Roadrunner Food Bank spokesperson Sonya Warwick.
The goal is to raise about $80,000.
