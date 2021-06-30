Albertsons teams up with Roadrunner Food Bank | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albertsons teams up with Roadrunner Food Bank

Diana Castillo
Created: June 30, 2021 06:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who shop at Albertsons in New Mexico can help the Roadrunner Food Bank.

"You can donate from anywhere to a dollar or any amount that you would like," said Travis Chaney, regional vice president of Albertsons. "All the proceeds go back to the Roadrunner Food Bank and help support all the other food banks in New Mexico.”

The fundraiser started Wednesday, and will continue through July 12. 

“This donation is very critical in making sure that one, we keep hunger top of mind because we are continuing to see an elevated need with one in four children and one and six people in our state really experiencing and really feeling the effects of hunger,” said Roadrunner Food Bank spokesperson Sonya Warwick.

The goal is to raise about $80,000.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

1 dead after car swept off flooded road in Carlsbad
1 dead after car swept off flooded road in Carlsbad
Company planning $1M expansion as recreational marijuana becomes legal in NM
Company planning $1M expansion as recreational marijuana becomes legal in NM
Bill Cosby freed from prison, his sex conviction overturned
Bill Cosby gestures outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after being released from prison. Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned comedian Cosby's sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday, that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The 83-year-old Cosby had served more than two years at the state prison near Philadelphia and was released.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Woman faces uncertainty after selling Albuquerque home in hot market
Woman faces uncertainty after selling Albuquerque home in hot market
APS honors longtime police sergeant killed in hot air balloon crash
APS honors longtime police sergeant killed in hot air balloon crash