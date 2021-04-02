Albuquerque business donates $250,000 worth of products to help keep people safe

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local business is stepping up to help their community stay safe-- one pump at a time.
"We're donating about $250,000 worth of products to the city to distribute to the homeless population, to local businesses and retailers that are still struggling to get back on their feet after this pandemic," said a spokesperson for Sombra, which makes natural wellness products including hand sanitizer.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the donation shows that people are working together to get through the pandemic.
"They were able to do what they needed to do during the pandemic to continue operations and so forth and to keep themselves safe and their customers safe but also in that true One Albuquerque spirit, they're looking for ways to help others," Keller said.
The products will be used in things like these "isolation backpacks" passed out by Healthcare for the Homeless. They include wipes, first aid, socks - pretty much anything a homeless person might need.
"It'll really make a difference in the lives of many here in Albuquerque," said Carol Pierce, Family and Community Services director for the City of Albuquerque.
