Albuquerque businesses could be fined for not complying with mask ordinance

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 30, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 04:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council passed an ordinance that requires businesses to give their employees masks, and enforce mask-wearing in their facilities.

"If a business does not follow suit, they could be cited with that," said City Councilor Cynthia Borrego. 

The fine for not providing employees with a mask is $50. 

"We don't want to see a second round of this disease in this community," Borrego said. 

City Councilor Lan Sena does not believe the ordinance does not do enough for workers.

"For me, this is only a small scratch on the surface in-terms of protections," she said. 

Sena was co-sponsoring other legislation that would require employers to pay hazard pay and offer paid sick leave. Hazard pay was voted down, and sick leave was withdrawn.

"I'm more so disappointed because I know working families are still going to be in a tough position no matter what," she said. 

The council also allocated $1 million  for masks and other personal protective gear that small businesses can access.

The owner of Garcia's Kitchen said he has no problem supplying masks for his employees.

"From what we're hearing from the experts-- this is the right thing to do. So that's what we're trying to do," said Dan Garicia, who will be closing the 4th and Mountain location for good due to the financial impacts brought on by COVID-19.

The mayor still needs to sign the ordinance for it to become law. It would go into effect as long as the state has a public health emergency declared. 
 


