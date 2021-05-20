Albuquerque city councilor pushing for free public transportation

The city council put aside $3 million to make bus fares free for everyone. However, Mayor Tim Keller has not said whether he will sign off.

"When the budget comes up to the mayor's office, we'll review the details to determine how the funding will allow us to further expand free service," a statement from the mayor's office said.

The $3 million the city council set aside would also fund added security on buses, but the money would only fund the program for one year.

However, a city councilor said the first year could be a test run to determine whether free rides should become permanent.

