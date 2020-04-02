Albuquerque cookie shop offers at-home baking kits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- With the COVID-19 stay-at-home order in place, New Mexico's popular cookie shop, Rude Boy Cookies, is still finding ways to make families smile.

"That was our goal, to find a way to kind of give the parents a bit of a break," said founder and co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies, Michael Silva. "They got kids at home all day, every day --the kids are tired of looking at school books all day as well. Everybody is at home. Family --parents are now teachers, kids are having to sit in on an unusual situation."