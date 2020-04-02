Albuquerque cookie shop offers at-home baking kits | KOB 4
Albuquerque cookie shop offers at-home baking kits

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: April 02, 2020 06:37 PM
Created: April 02, 2020 05:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- With the COVID-19 stay-at-home order in place, New Mexico's popular cookie shop, Rude Boy Cookies, is still finding ways to make families smile.

"That was our goal, to find a way to kind of give the parents a bit of a break," said founder and co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies, Michael Silva. "They got kids at home all day, every day --the kids are tired of looking at school books all day as well. Everybody is at home. Family --parents are now teachers, kids are having to sit in on an unusual situation."

Silva said he and his staff thought of a fun, interactive activity for families-- "Bake at Home" kits. 

"These cookie decorating kits-- there's 12 cookies, it's a lot of cookies to decorate," he said. "So four different options; you can pick the spring time kit, you can pick the dinosaur kit, you can pick the science kit and you can pick the New Mexico kit."

Silva said they've even partnered with Explora to give the kits a special touch. 

"In addition to taking the family time to decorate the cookies, make the frostings-- we actually don't make the frosting, we give you all the ingredients-- you get to mix the frosting, and now get to do a fun fact sheet provided by Explora," Silva said.

The cookie kits are $25.00 each.

For more information, click here. 


