Albuquerque doctor says it's important for children to get outside and play

Casey Torres
Created: January 27, 2021 06:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's still important for children to get their exercise-- even if it's cold outside.
"With colder temperatures, a lot of people, a lot of parents feel it is not safe to take their kids outside, which in reality you can take your children outside as long as it's not below freezing, and they're dressed appropriately," said Dr. Kolby Gerling, a pediatrician at UNM Hospital.
Dr. Gerling also said there's a lower risk of children catching COVID-19 while playing outside when the proper precautions are being taken.
"Which while it is an aerosolized virus, it's not just out there among us ready to get us," she said. "You're OK to go outside."
Dr. Gerling wants to see more kids playing outside as long as they are dressed for the weather, wearing a mask and social distancing.
"When kids play outside, they're working on risk-taking, they're working on socialization, they're working on making decisions," she said. "Play is more than play. It's helping with higher functioning in the brain, helping developing those social skills with other kids."
The CDC recommends 60 minutes of daily vigorous physical activity for kids ages six and older.
Dr. Gerling says younger kids can go outside more frequently for shorter periods of time.
