Albuquerque doctor says it's important for children to get outside and play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's still important for children to get their exercise-- even if it's cold outside.

"With colder temperatures, a lot of people, a lot of parents feel it is not safe to take their kids outside, which in reality you can take your children outside as long as it's not below freezing, and they're dressed appropriately," said Dr. Kolby Gerling, a pediatrician at UNM Hospital.