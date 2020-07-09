Albuquerque educators express concern about returning to school during pandemic

Educators also have other requests:

Develop expertise in online learning

Establish broadband hot spots for families and staff

Coordinate daycare needs for educator's children

Berstein says by taking those factors into consideration, there is more hope educators will feel comfortable in the classroom.

"I'm really worried about whether or not some of the educators who have high-risk factors just in terms of age may decide to retire rather than return," she said.

School districts have to turn in their reopening plans submitted to the state by July 15.