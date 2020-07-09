Albuquerque educators express concern about returning to school during pandemic | KOB 4
Albuquerque educators express concern about returning to school during pandemic

Colton Shone
Updated: July 09, 2020 10:28 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 02:59 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Teachers Federation sent out thousands surveys to its members-- asking them how they feel about returning to the classroom during the pandemic. 

The union president, Ellen Bernstein, said the survey shows 80% of respondents want to keep kids out of the classroom until after Labor Day. 

"We should start teaching virtually and then as we know that our systems are safe, that we have a way to implement all the guidelines, social distancing, cleaning, making sure we're equipped with all the protective equipment that we need, then we should start with a hybrid model," Bernstein said. "But we really need more time to ensure safety." 

Educators also have other requests:

  • Develop expertise in online learning
  • Establish broadband hot spots for families and staff
  • Coordinate daycare needs for educator's children 

Berstein says by taking those factors into consideration, there is more hope educators will feel comfortable in the classroom.

"I'm really worried about whether or not some of the educators who have high-risk factors just in terms of age may decide to retire rather than return," she said. 

School districts have to turn in their reopening plans submitted to the state by July 15. 


