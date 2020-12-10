Albuquerque mayor reports progress on combating violent crime, but admits there are challenges

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque reports that there have been 72 homicides in 2020. At the same time in 2019, the city reported 73 homicides.
Mayor Tim Keller has said that driving down violent crime continues to be a major priority. However, the homicide count is on pace with 2019, which was a record-breaking year.
APD Interim Police Chief Harold Medina said they are doing things differently to combat violent crime.
"It seems like every time that we arrest somebody for an in-progress crime, that individual actually had a warrant out for their arrest," he said.
Keller says a more proactive approach has led to over 500 arrests, as well as 76 guns and 62 stolen cars recovered in the last couple of months.
And while shootings are still up from last year, they're not as high as they were since the Violence Intervention Program began.
"We're actually having adults who indicate to us that they were thinking about retaliation prior to us stopping by," said Gerri Bachicha, who manages the program.
Since April, Bachicha said they've intervened with 74 people who are considered high-risk for gun violence. She says none of them have been involved with gun crimes since they've intervened.
Months ago Keller said meaningful progress from the program should be seen in about 14 months. However, he said it could be longer.
"We are, no doubt, going to experience delays and challenges because of COVID," he said. "But, I also hope after six months we're really through that, I mean, with a vaccine and so forth. Where we really can add more resources which will show an impact sooner."
