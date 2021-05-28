Albuquerque officials claim Violence Intervention Program is working

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officials in Albuquerque believe the Violence Intervention Program is working.
"I’m talking to people who are literally in shoes that I have walked through before. I’ve experience gun violence. I’ve been a victim of gun violence. In my younger years, I’ve perpetrated violence, so I could understand where the people in our community are coming from, and I’ve felt the pain," said Angel Garcia, a social service coordinator with the program.
Since April 2020, the Violence Intervention Program made 133 in-person meetings, or what they call custom notifications.
They people they make contact with need various resources, including housing support, job support or therapy.
The city reports that 97% of the people who have received help have not been arrested.
The other three percent were "predominately arrested for drug-related offenses."
APD is on track to reach even more people this year.
"We’re there to intervene to make sure this cycle ends," said APD Chief Harold Medina.
