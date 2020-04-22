Albuquerque organizations that provide resources during pandemic eligible for assistance | KOB 4
Albuquerque organizations that provide resources during pandemic eligible for assistance

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 22, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 02:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is working on a way to provide financial assistance to those in need.

Mayor Tim Keller signed a bill Wednesday that will make $1 million in emergency grants available to local organizations.

"This is a wonderful supplement to our rental assistance fund and some of the other things we're doing for vulnerable populations," Keller said.

Money from the Coronavirus Community Support and Recovery Fund will go to local nonprofits that are providing Albuquerque residents with food, housing or healthcare during the pandemic.

"Examples could be some of the hand-washing stations that non-profits are putting up," Keller said.

The bill was sponsored by Pat Davis and Lan Sena sponsored the bill.

Davis said applications should be ready within a week.

Councilors say a committee overseeing the fund will decide how much money each organization receives.
 


