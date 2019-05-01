Albuquerque police chief plans reforms after overtime flap | KOB 4
Albuquerque police chief plans reforms after overtime flap

The Associated Press
May 01, 2019 02:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque's police chief says the city's officer overtime system is outdated and "full of loopholes" that many officers used.

Chief Mike Geier announced Tuesday that his department would fix a system he described as a carry-over from 2015, when the force faced extreme understaffing.

The planned overhaul follows an oversight agency report that found Officer Simon Drobik, a police spokesman, was paid simultaneously for his work at the department and hours put in at private businesses.

Under what's known as the "chief's overtime" program, companies can pay the city for an officer to patrol their properties on their off hours, and officers earn overtime pay.

Drobik was the city's highest paid employee in 2018, earning $192,973.

Geier outlined reforms, including a plan to better track overtime data.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 01, 2019 02:55 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

