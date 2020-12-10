Albuquerque police involved in hundreds of officer-involved crashes

According to the lawsuit, “On April 21, 2020, Mary Ann Kirchgessner was driving east on Candelaria Road and, with a green light, entered its intersection with Juan Tabo when defendant... acting within the scopes of his duties as a public employee with the Albuquerque Police Department drive and Albuquerque Police Department Vehicle South on Juan Tabo in a negligent manner and ran the red light, striking Mrs. Kirchgessner’s vehicle and causing her death.”

However, a spokesperson with New Mexico State Police told KOB 4 the investigation showed the police service aide was not to blame.

When asked about the incident, a spokesperson with NMSP sent the following information:

“The initial investigation indicated that the Toyota, driven by Mary Kirchgessner, 85, of Albuquerque, NM, was traveling east on Candelaria approaching the intersection of Juan Tabo. For unknown reasons the Toyota drove through a red light and was struck by the Ford, which was traveling south on Juan Tabo with a green light and the right of way to proceeded through the intersection of Juan Tabo and Candelaria.

Ms. Kirchgessner suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver and passenger in the Ford were transported for their injuries. Their conditions are not known. NMSP does not identify crash victims who are not charged with a crime.”

It remains unclear if the officers involved in crashes faced any kind of disciplinary action, including the undercover officer who was involved in the ART bus crash in 2019 who was found to be at fault.