Albuquerque, Rio Rancho planning 4th of July events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is planning to hold a fireworks show for the 4th of July.
However, it doesn't appear Freedom Fourth will be held like it was in years past.
"To plan and execute a large event like that takes year-round planning, a lot of advanced preparation and that's one reason why a typical Freedom Fourth event is difficult to contemplate under the uncertain public health conditions that we still have," said David Simon, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Simon said the city is finalizing plans for events that will be for all ages, and all levels of comfort.
"We do want to accommodate a range of options for the public, for those people who are-- still prefer to remain in small groups or remain in their neighborhoods and homes, versus people who may be more comfortable in slightly larger group settings," Simon said.
Rio Rancho is also finalizing plans for a 4th of July event. The city said it will follow all state guidelines and, will release details at a later time.
