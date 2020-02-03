Albuquerque road crews gear up for huge snow storm | KOB 4
Albuquerque road crews gear up for huge snow storm

Ryan Laughlin
Created: February 03, 2020 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Road crews in Albuquerque are preparing for a big snow storm.

KOB 4 spoke with Kimberly Gallegos, the District Three Public Information Officer for the New Mexico Department of Transportation. She said road crews are ready to go as soon as the sky changes. Their trucks are fully loaded with sand and cinder to help clear the roads.

"If it does start snowing - we'll start shifts," she said. "They'll basically work around the clock and just get through the storm with all the material that we have."

Gallegos said they usually run into problems in the canyon, so they will have crews there to minimize issues, as well as La Bajada Hill. Crews will patrol those problem areas so when the storm hits, they will already be there, and they will call more people to help.

"Sometimes we think that just because it's not snowing, or raining, and it's just foggy - that we don't have to drive with caution,” she said. "So I would just ask for people to just slow down and take it easy, and give themselves some extra time to get where they're going."


