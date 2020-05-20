Albuquerque sees spike in graffiti as more people are out of school, work

“It is definitely correlated to school being out. We always see that. Two, it’s also correlated to more people taking walks and noticing it more. I think that’s a very good point. And number three – it’s also because businesses are not around. So we do know that graffiti like in the back of office buildings and so forth, that’s because a lot of deliveries aren’t happening and there’s not as many people around so those are three pretty obvious reasons," Keller said.

Even though graffiti reports to 311 have increased, the city says it’s doing a good job cleaning up the mess.

“We have received thousands of calls this fiscal year for graffiti. When I checked this morning, there were only 22 of those calls that were still open," said Brian Osterloh, director of technology and innovation for the City of Albuquerque.

The mayor says if someone is caught tagging, they could be charged.

"I think the message to graffiti folks is you’re wasting your time because it’s going to be gone in a couple of days. So it’s not worth it," Keller said.