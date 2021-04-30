Albuquerque's rape kit backlog cleared

Now that they have been tested, prosecutors are reviewing the cases.

Advocates say they're working to get justice for victims.

“Testing rape kits sends a fundamental and crucial message to survivors of sexual violence: you matter. What happened to you matters. Your case matters," said Jodie Jaramillo of the Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico.

Now that the backlog has been cleared, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said investigators are processing new rape kits within 90 days.

"There are many factors and reason that led to the backlog-- from insufficient funding for the lab and the employees not having the appropriate technology and tracking systems and a history of only testing kits are requested by the district attorney's office," Medina said. "We now have the funding we need, more staffing and processes in place to stay ahead of getting another backlog.”

