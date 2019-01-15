City, County of Santa Fe roll out new emergency alert system
Marian Camacho
January 15, 2019 10:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. –The City of Santa Fe is teaming up with Santa Fe County to make sure the public is informed during emergencies.
Alert Santa Fe, a free service powered by Smart911, will send out notifications from local authorities to keep people in the know during potentially hazardous situations including traffic, weather and other emergencies.
“Alert Santa Fe enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said David Silver, City of Santa Fe Emergency Management Director. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”
Residents will have to sign up for the free service here. At that time, they can select when and how they will be alerted and communicated with before, after and during emergencies.
“When authorities have information about a situation, such as storm or emergency they can be more effective in providing information to the public and appropriate assistance,” said Ken Martinez, Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center Director. “We encourage all members of our community and their families’ to sign up for Alert Santa Fe in order to be prepared should an emergency occur.”
