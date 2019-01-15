City, County of Santa Fe roll out new emergency alert system

Alert Santa Fe, a free service powered by Smart911, will send out notifications from local authorities to keep people in the know during potentially hazardous situations including traffic, weather and other emergencies.

“Alert Santa Fe enables authorities to notify the community in real time,” said David Silver, City of Santa Fe Emergency Management Director. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”