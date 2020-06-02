Alexis Johnson wins Republican primary for New Mexico's U.S. House District 3 race | KOB 4
Alexis Johnson wins Republican primary for New Mexico's U.S. House District 3 race

Photo: Alexis Johnson for Congress Campaign

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 06, 2020 12:28 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Days after the primary election, Alexis Johnson has been declared the winner of the Republican primary for New Mexico's U.S. House District 3 race.

Johnson beat two other candidates, Harry Montoya and Karen Bedonie. 

Johnson will take on the winner of the Democratic primary for New Mexico's U.S. House District 3, Teresa Leger Fernandez. 

The seat was vacated by Ben Ray Lujan, who is running for U.S. Senate. 


