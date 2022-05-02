All 197 patients evacuated from Las Vegas behavioral health hospital

Jonathan Fjeld
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires have forced the evacuation of all 197 patients at a behavioral health hospital Monday in Las Vegas.
The Behavioral Health Institute began to be evacuated Monday morning as strong winds and dry conditions were deemed to be an imminent danger to the facility.
Patient and associate lines have been established for inquiries about loved ones and family, at 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710. The hospital will remain in close contact with authorities as crews continue to battle the fires.
The following evacuation plans are in place for hospital patients:
