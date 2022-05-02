All 197 patients evacuated from Las Vegas behavioral health hospital | KOB 4
All 197 patients evacuated from Las Vegas behavioral health hospital

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: May 02, 2022 12:19 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires have forced the evacuation of all 197 patients at a behavioral health hospital Monday in Las Vegas. 

The Behavioral Health Institute began to be evacuated Monday morning as strong winds and dry conditions were deemed to be an imminent danger to the facility. 

Patient and associate lines have been established for inquiries about loved ones and family, at 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710. The hospital will remain in close contact with authorities as crews continue to battle the fires. 

The following evacuation plans are in place for hospital patients: 

  • Adult psychiatric patients will be evacuated to the State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences in two of the secured units
  • Long-term care patients will be evacuated to Genesis HealthCare facilities in Albuquerque and Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara, NM, near Silver City
  • Forensic male patients evacuated with State Police escort to Santa Rosa
  • Forensic female patients evacuated with State Police escort to Santa Fe
  • Kids at Care will go to Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque  


