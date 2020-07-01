All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 01, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: July 01, 2020 04:09 PM

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state will not be entering phase 2 to begin the month of July due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Reopenings are on hold until at least July 15.

The governor said several things will change in the new public health order. 

  • Face coverings continue to be mandatory, but enforcement will be ramped up.
    Businesses must require customers to wear face-coverings. Violators are subject to $100 fine.
  • 14-day quarantine for all out of state visitors (Previously, there were exceptions for out-of-state work).

Phase two includes the reopening of bars, theaters and non-tribal casinos.

The governor said the state is in danger of moving backwards. She said if trends do not stabilize, indoor dining, gyms and occupancy limits at retailers could face new restrictions.

The governor also asked New Mexicans to enjoy the 4th of July by avoiding groups. 

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening | All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Albuquerque police investigate 5 crashes overnight
Albuquerque police investigate 5 crashes overnight
Albuquerque man charged with murder of his uncle
Albuquerque man charged with murder of his uncle
Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
Advertisement


All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening
All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening
People using illegal fireworks subject to $500 fine in Albuquerque
People using illegal fireworks subject to $500 fine in Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
New Mexico county moves to spend money on police cameras
New Mexico county moves to spend money on police cameras