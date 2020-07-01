Face coverings continue to be mandatory, but enforcement will be ramped up.

Businesses must require customers to wear face-coverings. Violators are subject to $100 fine.

Businesses must require customers to wear face-coverings. Violators are subject to $100 fine. 14-day quarantine for all out of state visitors (Previously, there were exceptions for out-of-state work).

Phase two includes the reopening of bars, theaters and non-tribal casinos.

The governor said the state is in danger of moving backwards. She said if trends do not stabilize, indoor dining, gyms and occupancy limits at retailers could face new restrictions.

The governor also asked New Mexicans to enjoy the 4th of July by avoiding groups.

All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening |

