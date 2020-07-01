All businesses must require customers to wear masks as governor pauses phase 2 reopening

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state will not be entering phase 2 to begin the month of July due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Reopenings are on hold until at least July 15.
The governor said several things will change in the new public health order.
Phase two includes the reopening of bars, theaters and non-tribal casinos.
The governor said the state is in danger of moving backwards. She said if trends do not stabilize, indoor dining, gyms and occupancy limits at retailers could face new restrictions.
The governor also asked New Mexicans to enjoy the 4th of July by avoiding groups.
