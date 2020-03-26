All MVD offices ordered to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

Joshua Panas
Created: March 26, 2020 08:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Thursday night that all MVD offices will be closed, effective immediately, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
MVD offices had been open on an appointment-only basis since March 16. All scheduled appointments will be postponed, and MVD staff will contact the affected customers.
“We understand this will be difficult on customers and we will make every effort to assist customers with emergency needs throughout this closure. Keeping New Mexico safe must be everyone’s first priority right now,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke. “We are looking into what we can do to ensure that anyone whose license or vehicle registration expires through no fault of their own during the closure is not penalized.”
Privately operated MVD businesses were ordered to close Tuesday along with other non-essential businesses.
Clarke is advising people to utilize the MVD's website, mvdonline.com, to complete various transactions including:
The MVD Call Center will remain operational and can be reached at 1-888-683-4636.
