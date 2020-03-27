All of New Mexico's congressional delegation voted for COVID-19 relief package

New Mexico will receive $1.25 billion from the package. The money will go to conronavirus-related expenses.



Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said he is "grateful for the strong leadership that brought forward a bill that invests in our health care infrastructure, supports workers and small businesses, and puts families first."

The three Democratic representatives from New Mexico joined the two U.S. Senators in supporting the bill, which was signed by the president.

Pres. Trump said he is hopeful that people will receive their checks by the end of April.

The Republican Party of New Mexico released the following statement:

This massive and historic relief package demonstrates the Trump Administration’s absolute dedication to the American people. Today’s swift signing by the President shows that the health, safety and welfare of Americans come first, and this stimulus package will help kick-start the economy, bring back jobs and get New Mexico and America back on track.