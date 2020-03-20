Alternatives to toilet paper can compromise sewer systems

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 20, 2020 11:41 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 08:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As stores struggle to keep toilet paper in stock, people are turning to alternatives.
However, those alternatives could be doing damage to the sewer system.
The New Mexico Health Department discourages people from flushing things like paper towels or wipes.
"They don't break down the same way as toilet paper does," said Maddy Hayden who is with the Health Department. "Toilet paper breaks down extremely quickly. It's basically dissolved before it gets to your wastewater treatment plant. Those just accumulate in systems and cause massive clogs, which then cause backups and overflows."
TLC Plumbing has been getting calls to deal with backups.
"Other than impacting your own home, it is something that can go out and start to impact the community," said Sky Swanson, plumbing and drain manager.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company