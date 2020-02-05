Amber Alert canceled after two-week-old baby was found safe

KOB Web Staff
ESPANOLA, N.M.- The Espanola Police Department confirmed to KOB 4 a two-week-old baby was located minutes after an Amber Alert was issued.
Police said Joziyah Martinez is safe. However, they did not disclose where he was found.
The Amber Alert was issued around 6 p.m. Wednesday. It said Joziyah was last seen Sunday.
Police believed the baby was with his mother, Tanya Dixon, and her boyfriend, James Maes.
Police did not disclose why they believed Joziyah was is in danger.
