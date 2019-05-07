Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl
Joshua Panas
May 07, 2019 12:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Magdalena Morales Monday night.
According to New Mexico State Police, Magdalena was last seen at Goddard High School. Concern for her safey arose when she failed to return home.
Police say Magdalena is 5'6" and about 110 pounds. She was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a turquoise backpack.
Police have not said why they believe Magdalena was abducted.
Ayone with information regarding Magdalena should call the Roswell Police Department at (575)624-6770.
