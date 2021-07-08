Amber Alert issued for 2 children on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Amber Alert issued for 2 children on Navajo Nation

Joshua Panas
Updated: July 08, 2021 10:09 PM
Created: July 08, 2021 07:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Division of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Bailey and Braidin Begay.

Authorities said they were taken from their home in Aneth, Utah by their father, Brandon Begay.

Bailey is 16 months old and Braidin is three months old.

Authorities said Brandon made threats to harm himself. Authorities believe he could be traveling towards Cortez, Colorado, Moab, Utah, Telluride, Colorado or the Delores, Colorado mountain area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351 or call 911.

 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Video shows devastating emotional toll of DWI crash that left 2 children dead
Video shows devastating emotional toll of DWI crash that left 2 children dead
APS: School staff will receive COVID-19 bonus checks in August
APS: School staff will receive COVID-19 bonus checks in August
1 person in critical condition after crash in SE Albuquerque
1 person in critical condition after crash in SE Albuquerque
Mural pays tribute to 16-year-old killed by gun violence
Mural pays tribute to 16-year-old killed by gun violence
Albuquerque city council, mayor at odds over free bus fares
Albuquerque city council, mayor at odds over free bus fares