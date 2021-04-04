2 girls found safe following Amber Alert

|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 04, 2021 09:22 AM
Created: April 04, 2021 05:18 AM
DEMING, N.M.- An Amber Alert for a pair of sisters was canceled about two hours after it was issued early Sunday morning.
Police said sisters, 3-year-old Aubri Lujan and 4-year-old Adelina Lujan, were found safe.
No other information was provided.
The Amber Alert was issued after police said the girls' father, Jose Luis Lujan, abducted and threatened to injure the girls.
Deming police have not said whetherJose Luis was arrested.
