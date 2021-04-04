2 girls found safe following Amber Alert | KOB 4

2 girls found safe following Amber Alert

Adelina Lujan & Abri Lujan 

DEMING, N.M.- An Amber Alert for a pair of sisters was canceled about two hours after it was issued early Sunday morning.

Police said sisters, 3-year-old Aubri Lujan and 4-year-old Adelina Lujan, were found safe.

No other information was provided. 

The Amber Alert was issued after police said the girls' father, Jose Luis Lujan, abducted and threatened to injure the girls.

Deming police have not said whetherJose Luis was arrested. 


