Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Farmington

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 04, 2021 01:11 AM
Created: February 04, 2021 01:09 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- An Amber Alert was issued for three-year-old Ava Spencer early Thursday morning.
Police believe she was abducted by 33-year-old Destinee Sweeney
The Farmington Police Department said Ava was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 in Aztec.
Police believe Ava and Destinee are in a 2003 gray Mitsubishi Montero with New Mexico license plate ABJN53. Investigators said the two could be headed to Ignacio, Colorado.
Ava was wearing a pink sweatshirt, long sleeve blue and white shirt, and blue jeans with unicorns, according to police.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at (505) 334-6622 or dial 911.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company