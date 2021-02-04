Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Farmington | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Farmington

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Farmington

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 04, 2021 01:11 AM
Created: February 04, 2021 01:09 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- An Amber Alert was issued for three-year-old Ava Spencer early Thursday morning.

Police believe she was abducted by 33-year-old Destinee Sweeney

The Farmington Police Department said Ava was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 in Aztec. 

Police believe Ava and Destinee are in a 2003 gray Mitsubishi Montero with New Mexico license plate ABJN53. Investigators said the two could be headed to Ignacio, Colorado. 

Ava was wearing a pink sweatshirt, long sleeve blue and white shirt, and blue jeans with unicorns, according to police.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at (505) 334-6622 or dial 911. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

State contact tracing data provides more insight into where people may have contracted COVID-19
State contact tracing data provides more insight into where people may have contracted COVID-19
APS board tables in-person learning vote, will revisit issue in 2 weeks
APS board tables in-person learning vote, will revisit issue in 2 weeks
New Mexico lawmakers eye curbing governor’s power in crisis
New Mexico lawmakers eye curbing governor’s power in crisis
Hinkle Family Fun Center takes issue with Topgolf opening while it's forced to remain closed
Hinkle Family Fun Center takes issue with Topgolf opening while it's forced to remain closed
Supporters, opponents of hybrid learning voice their opinions ahead of APS decision
Supporters, opponents of hybrid learning voice their opinions ahead of APS decision