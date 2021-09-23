Amber Alert issued for 4 missing children in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Division of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for four missing children reportedly taken by their father, Rumaldo Peshlakai. Authorities said a multi-agency search is underway in Tsayatoh, New Mexico.

The Navajo Police Department received a call reporting a domestic incident involving Peshlakai. He reportedly fled the scene with the children in a maroon Yukon and made statements to harm the children. The vehicle was found abandoned with Peshlakai and the children believed to be on foot in the area.