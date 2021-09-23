Amber Alert issued for 4 missing children in New Mexico

|
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 23, 2021 04:24 PM
Created: September 23, 2021 04:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Division of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for four missing children reportedly taken by their father, Rumaldo Peshlakai. Authorities said a multi-agency search is underway in Tsayatoh, New Mexico.
The Navajo Police Department received a call reporting a domestic incident involving Peshlakai. He reportedly fled the scene with the children in a maroon Yukon and made statements to harm the children. The vehicle was found abandoned with Peshlakai and the children believed to be on foot in the area.
Authorities are looking for 10-year-old Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, 7-year-old Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 5-year-old Coral Dawn Peshlakai and 2-year-old Rain Cloud Peshlakai.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6112 or dial 911.
