Amber Alert issued for Arizona teen who may be traveling through New Mexico

Updated: May 05, 2020 10:43 PM
Created: May 05, 2020 10:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Holbrook Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Kaleb Smith.
Kaleb reportedly left his home to go on a run Tuesday morning, and did not return home or go to work.
Investigators believe Kaleb may be with an unidentified white man, possibly between the ages 50-65 years old.
They are believed to be traveling in a black 2019 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plate 7P71B1.
Investigators say they have reason to believe the pair may be traveling through New Mexico.
Anyone with information about Kaleb's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or call the Holbrook Arizona Police Department at 928-524-4050.
